    Alkem Lab Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,006.31 crore, up 4.63% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkem Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,006.31 crore in March 2022 up 4.63% from Rs. 1,917.47 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.88 crore in March 2022 down 78.81% from Rs. 362.74 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.92 crore in March 2022 down 45.41% from Rs. 465.18 crore in March 2021.

    Alkem Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.34 in March 2021.

    Alkem Lab shares closed at 2,905.75 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.04% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.

    Alkem Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,006.312,180.841,917.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,006.312,180.841,917.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials766.00733.19576.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods245.89269.46207.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-114.87-174.82-20.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost330.68340.08290.96
    Depreciation55.0158.4349.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses578.92540.67446.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.68413.83367.03
    Other Income54.2363.2448.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax198.91477.07415.80
    Interest13.087.267.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax185.83469.81408.44
    Exceptional Items-----12.78
    P/L Before Tax185.83469.81395.66
    Tax108.9532.7232.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.88437.09362.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.88437.09362.74
    Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.4336.5630.34
    Diluted EPS6.4336.5630.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.4336.5630.34
    Diluted EPS6.4336.5630.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 16, 2022 09:11 am
