Alkem Lab Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,467.84 crore, up 25.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,467.84 crore in March 2019 up 25.97% from Rs. 1,165.27 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.82 crore in March 2019 up 218.09% from Rs. 59.99 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 257.08 crore in March 2019 up 156.59% from Rs. 100.19 crore in March 2018.

Alkem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 15.96 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.02 in March 2018.

Alkem Lab shares closed at 1,729.15 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.66% returns over the last 6 months and -15.57% over the last 12 months.