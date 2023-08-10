Alkem Lab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,253.17 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,253.17 crore in June 2023 up 9.46% from Rs. 2,058.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 271.44 crore in June 2023 up 93.75% from Rs. 140.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 398.45 crore in June 2023 up 66.98% from Rs. 238.62 crore in June 2022.

Alkem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 22.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.72 in June 2022.

Alkem Lab shares closed at 4,227.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.86% returns over the last 6 months and 42.88% over the last 12 months.