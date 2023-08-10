English
    Alkem Lab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,253.17 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkem Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,253.17 crore in June 2023 up 9.46% from Rs. 2,058.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 271.44 crore in June 2023 up 93.75% from Rs. 140.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 398.45 crore in June 2023 up 66.98% from Rs. 238.62 crore in June 2022.

    Alkem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 22.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.72 in June 2022.

    Alkem Lab shares closed at 4,227.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.86% returns over the last 6 months and 42.88% over the last 12 months.

    Alkem Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,253.172,237.992,058.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,253.172,237.992,058.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials689.37658.88607.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods245.17234.98183.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-63.2344.92126.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost414.06346.40387.03
    Depreciation58.1157.1656.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses634.05620.82570.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax275.64274.83126.50
    Other Income64.7076.6055.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax340.34351.43181.81
    Interest21.4221.7422.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax318.92329.69159.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax318.92329.69159.79
    Tax47.4874.9019.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities271.44254.79140.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period271.44254.79140.10
    Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.7021.3111.72
    Diluted EPS22.7021.3111.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.7021.3111.72
    Diluted EPS22.7021.3111.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:44 pm

