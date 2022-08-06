 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alkem Lab Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,058.35 crore, down 9.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkem Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,058.35 crore in June 2022 down 9.67% from Rs. 2,278.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.10 crore in June 2022 down 70.15% from Rs. 469.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.62 crore in June 2022 down 59.54% from Rs. 589.78 crore in June 2021.

Alkem Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 39.25 in June 2021.

Alkem Lab shares closed at 3,151.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.31% returns over the last 6 months and -7.26% over the last 12 months.

Alkem Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,058.35 2,006.31 2,278.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,058.35 2,006.31 2,278.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 607.31 766.00 653.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 183.91 245.89 262.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 126.77 -114.87 -4.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 387.03 330.68 402.23
Depreciation 56.81 55.01 51.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 570.02 578.92 413.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.50 144.68 498.85
Other Income 55.31 54.23 39.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 181.81 198.91 538.06
Interest 22.02 13.08 9.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 159.79 185.83 529.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 159.79 185.83 529.00
Tax 19.69 108.95 59.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 140.10 76.88 469.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 140.10 76.88 469.27
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.72 6.43 39.25
Diluted EPS 11.72 6.43 39.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.72 6.43 39.25
Diluted EPS 11.72 6.43 39.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alkem Lab #Alkem Laboratories #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.