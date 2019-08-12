Alkem Lab Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,498.51 crore, up 17.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,498.51 crore in June 2019 up 17.04% from Rs. 1,280.36 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.62 crore in June 2019 up 62.65% from Rs. 129.49 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 277.84 crore in June 2019 up 39.16% from Rs. 199.65 crore in June 2018.

Alkem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 17.62 in June 2019 from Rs. 10.83 in June 2018.

Alkem Lab shares closed at 1,721.15 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.02% returns over the last 6 months and -18.43% over the last 12 months.