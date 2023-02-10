 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alkem Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,296.72 crore, up 5.31% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkem Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,296.72 crore in December 2022 up 5.31% from Rs. 2,180.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 388.89 crore in December 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 437.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 516.71 crore in December 2022 down 3.51% from Rs. 535.50 crore in December 2021.

Alkem Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,296.72 2,461.49 2,180.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,296.72 2,461.49 2,180.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 688.78 674.81 733.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 268.89 255.35 269.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.34 124.38 -174.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 369.82 412.97 340.08
Depreciation 58.14 57.74 58.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 551.60 588.30 540.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 397.83 347.94 413.83
Other Income 60.74 73.64 63.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 458.57 421.58 477.07
Interest 22.62 20.02 7.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 435.95 401.56 469.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 435.95 401.56 469.81
Tax 47.06 50.87 32.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 388.89 350.69 437.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 388.89 350.69 437.09
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.53 29.33 36.56
Diluted EPS 32.53 29.33 36.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.53 29.33 36.56
Diluted EPS 32.53 29.33 36.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
