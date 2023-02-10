Alkem Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,296.72 crore, up 5.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,296.72 crore in December 2022 up 5.31% from Rs. 2,180.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 388.89 crore in December 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 437.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 516.71 crore in December 2022 down 3.51% from Rs. 535.50 crore in December 2021.