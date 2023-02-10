English
    Alkem Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,296.72 crore, up 5.31% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkem Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,296.72 crore in December 2022 up 5.31% from Rs. 2,180.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 388.89 crore in December 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 437.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 516.71 crore in December 2022 down 3.51% from Rs. 535.50 crore in December 2021.

    Alkem Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,296.722,461.492,180.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,296.722,461.492,180.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials688.78674.81733.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods268.89255.35269.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.34124.38-174.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost369.82412.97340.08
    Depreciation58.1457.7458.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses551.60588.30540.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax397.83347.94413.83
    Other Income60.7473.6463.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax458.57421.58477.07
    Interest22.6220.027.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax435.95401.56469.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax435.95401.56469.81
    Tax47.0650.8732.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities388.89350.69437.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period388.89350.69437.09
    Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.5329.3336.56
    Diluted EPS32.5329.3336.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.5329.3336.56
    Diluted EPS32.5329.3336.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited