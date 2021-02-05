Alkem Lab Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,778.75 crore, up 11.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,778.75 crore in December 2020 up 11.42% from Rs. 1,596.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 400.98 crore in December 2020 up 15.04% from Rs. 348.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 515.63 crore in December 2020 up 32.06% from Rs. 390.45 crore in December 2019.

Alkem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 33.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 29.15 in December 2019.

Alkem Lab shares closed at 2,977.10 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.56% returns over the last 6 months and 25.57% over the last 12 months.