Alkem Lab Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,902.60 crore, up 16.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,902.60 crore in March 2023 up 16.86% from Rs. 2,483.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.98 crore in March 2023 down 34.02% from Rs. 107.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.92 crore in March 2023 up 17.94% from Rs. 357.75 crore in March 2022.

Alkem Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.00 in March 2022.

Alkem Lab shares closed at 3,326.30 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.84% returns over the last 6 months and 14.03% over the last 12 months.