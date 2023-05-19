English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alkem Lab Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,902.60 crore, up 16.86% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alkem Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,902.60 crore in March 2023 up 16.86% from Rs. 2,483.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.98 crore in March 2023 down 34.02% from Rs. 107.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.92 crore in March 2023 up 17.94% from Rs. 357.75 crore in March 2022.

    Alkem Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.00 in March 2022.

    Alkem Lab shares closed at 3,326.30 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.84% returns over the last 6 months and 14.03% over the last 12 months.

    Alkem Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,902.603,040.912,483.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,902.603,040.912,483.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials770.62778.37901.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods346.68401.54302.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks138.2269.03-171.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost502.98525.37465.49
    Depreciation78.3278.4483.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses790.85667.55649.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax274.93520.61254.09
    Other Income68.6745.3320.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax343.60565.94274.61
    Interest28.9627.0516.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax314.64538.89257.64
    Exceptional Items-102.98---14.96
    P/L Before Tax211.66538.89242.68
    Tax143.9878.93134.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.68459.96108.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.68459.96108.21
    Minority Interest3.30-5.25-0.63
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates70.98454.71107.58
    Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.9438.039.00
    Diluted EPS5.9438.039.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.9438.039.00
    Diluted EPS5.9438.039.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Alkem Lab #Alkem Laboratories #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 06:37 pm