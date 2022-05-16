 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alkem Lab Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,483.86 crore, up 13.31% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alkem Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,483.86 crore in March 2022 up 13.31% from Rs. 2,192.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.58 crore in March 2022 down 55.17% from Rs. 239.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 357.75 crore in March 2022 up 6.04% from Rs. 337.38 crore in March 2021.

Alkem Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.07 in March 2021.

Alkem Lab shares closed at 2,905.75 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.04% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.

Alkem Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,483.86 2,618.98 2,192.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,483.86 2,618.98 2,192.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 901.17 780.91 663.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 302.00 378.88 345.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -171.82 -163.11 -65.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 465.49 470.90 409.04
Depreciation 83.14 77.46 68.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 649.79 652.95 549.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 254.09 420.99 222.59
Other Income 20.52 53.52 46.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 274.61 474.51 268.87
Interest 16.97 10.57 10.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 257.64 463.94 258.16
Exceptional Items -14.96 -- --
P/L Before Tax 242.68 463.94 258.16
Tax 134.47 -69.41 8.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 108.21 533.35 249.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 108.21 533.35 249.22
Minority Interest -0.63 -7.69 -9.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 107.58 525.66 239.99
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.00 43.96 20.07
Diluted EPS 9.00 43.96 20.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.00 43.96 20.07
Diluted EPS 9.00 43.96 20.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
