    Alkem Lab Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,967.72 crore, up 15.19% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alkem Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,967.72 crore in June 2023 up 15.19% from Rs. 2,576.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 286.73 crore in June 2023 up 124.64% from Rs. 127.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 455.03 crore in June 2023 up 78.69% from Rs. 254.65 crore in June 2022.

    Alkem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 23.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.68 in June 2022.

    Alkem Lab shares closed at 4,227.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.38% returns over the last 6 months and 42.88% over the last 12 months.

    Alkem Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,967.722,902.602,576.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,967.722,902.602,576.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials832.58770.62692.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods355.47346.68298.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.52138.22104.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost567.65502.98532.15
    Depreciation72.4178.3276.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses812.31790.85745.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax316.78274.93126.98
    Other Income65.8468.6751.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax382.62343.60178.39
    Interest29.7728.9626.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax352.85314.64151.89
    Exceptional Items---102.98--
    P/L Before Tax352.85211.66151.89
    Tax65.04143.9820.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities287.8167.68131.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period287.8167.68131.45
    Minority Interest-1.083.30-3.81
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates286.7370.98127.64
    Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.985.9410.68
    Diluted EPS23.985.9410.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.985.9410.68
    Diluted EPS23.985.9410.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 10, 2023 07:00 pm

