Alkem Lab Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,576.38 crore, down 5.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alkem Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,576.38 crore in June 2022 down 5.67% from Rs. 2,731.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.64 crore in June 2022 down 72.73% from Rs. 468.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 254.65 crore in June 2022 down 60.18% from Rs. 639.51 crore in June 2021.

Alkem Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 39.15 in June 2021.

Alkem Lab shares closed at 3,151.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.31% returns over the last 6 months and -7.26% over the last 12 months.

Alkem Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,576.38 2,483.86 2,731.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,576.38 2,483.86 2,731.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 692.41 901.17 770.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 298.08 302.00 352.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 104.94 -171.82 -28.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 532.15 465.49 531.83
Depreciation 76.26 83.14 70.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 745.56 649.79 511.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.98 254.09 522.33
Other Income 51.41 20.52 46.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 178.39 274.61 568.98
Interest 26.50 16.97 12.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 151.89 257.64 556.12
Exceptional Items -- -14.96 --
P/L Before Tax 151.89 242.68 556.12
Tax 20.44 134.47 75.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 131.45 108.21 480.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 131.45 108.21 480.23
Minority Interest -3.81 -0.63 -12.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 127.64 107.58 468.12
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.68 9.00 39.15
Diluted EPS 10.68 9.00 39.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.68 9.00 39.15
Diluted EPS 10.68 9.00 39.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
