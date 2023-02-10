Alkem Lab Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,040.91 crore, up 16.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,040.91 crore in December 2022 up 16.11% from Rs. 2,618.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 454.71 crore in December 2022 down 13.5% from Rs. 525.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 644.38 crore in December 2022 up 16.74% from Rs. 551.97 crore in December 2021.