Alkem Lab Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,040.91 crore, up 16.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alkem Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,040.91 crore in December 2022 up 16.11% from Rs. 2,618.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 454.71 crore in December 2022 down 13.5% from Rs. 525.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 644.38 crore in December 2022 up 16.74% from Rs. 551.97 crore in December 2021.

Alkem Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,040.91 3,079.37 2,618.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,040.91 3,079.37 2,618.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 778.37 815.52 780.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 401.54 341.25 378.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 69.03 150.18 -163.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 525.37 570.85 470.90
Depreciation 78.44 77.40 77.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 667.55 747.66 652.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 520.61 376.51 420.99
Other Income 45.33 50.67 53.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 565.94 427.18 474.51
Interest 27.05 24.85 10.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 538.89 402.33 463.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 538.89 402.33 463.94
Tax 78.93 54.61 -69.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 459.96 347.72 533.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 459.96 347.72 533.35
Minority Interest -5.25 -16.88 -7.69
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 454.71 330.84 525.66
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.03 27.67 43.96
Diluted EPS 38.03 27.67 43.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.03 27.67 43.96
Diluted EPS 38.03 27.67 43.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
