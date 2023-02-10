English
    Alkem Lab Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,040.91 crore, up 16.11% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alkem Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,040.91 crore in December 2022 up 16.11% from Rs. 2,618.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 454.71 crore in December 2022 down 13.5% from Rs. 525.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 644.38 crore in December 2022 up 16.74% from Rs. 551.97 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,040.913,079.372,618.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,040.913,079.372,618.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials778.37815.52780.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods401.54341.25378.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks69.03150.18-163.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost525.37570.85470.90
    Depreciation78.4477.4077.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses667.55747.66652.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax520.61376.51420.99
    Other Income45.3350.6753.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax565.94427.18474.51
    Interest27.0524.8510.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax538.89402.33463.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax538.89402.33463.94
    Tax78.9354.61-69.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities459.96347.72533.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period459.96347.72533.35
    Minority Interest-5.25-16.88-7.69
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates454.71330.84525.66
    Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.0327.6743.96
    Diluted EPS38.0327.6743.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.0327.6743.96
    Diluted EPS38.0327.6743.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
