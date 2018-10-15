Alkali Metals Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.72 crore, up 10.3% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 15.72 crore in September 2018 up 10.3% from Rs. 14.25 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2018 up 136.02% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2018 up 26.76% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2017.

Alkali Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2017.

Alkali Metals shares closed at 56.75 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.39% returns over the last 6 months and -21.02% over the last 12 months.