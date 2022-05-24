Alkali Metals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.74 crore, up 80.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.74 crore in March 2022 up 80.34% from Rs. 16.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 up 120.84% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022 up 165.52% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.

Alkali Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in March 2021.

Alkali Metals shares closed at 87.65 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.88% returns over the last 6 months and 44.76% over the last 12 months.