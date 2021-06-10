Alkali Metals Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore, up 42.86% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkali Metals are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore in March 2021 up 42.86% from Rs. 11.54 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2021 up 32.65% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021 up 429.55% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020.
Alkali Metals shares closed at 77.10 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.13% returns over the last 6 months and 60.62% over the last 12 months.
|Alkali Metals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.49
|14.40
|11.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.49
|14.40
|11.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.03
|5.74
|6.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.43
|-0.81
|-1.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.81
|2.24
|2.75
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.86
|0.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.68
|4.93
|4.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.56
|1.45
|-1.64
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.61
|1.48
|-1.31
|Interest
|0.56
|0.41
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|1.08
|-2.03
|Exceptional Items
|-0.14
|--
|-0.22
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|1.08
|-2.25
|Tax
|1.43
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.52
|1.08
|-2.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.52
|1.08
|-2.25
|Equity Share Capital
|10.18
|10.18
|10.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|1.15
|-2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|1.15
|-2.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|1.15
|-2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|1.15
|-2.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited