Alkali Metals Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore, up 42.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore in March 2021 up 42.86% from Rs. 11.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2021 up 32.65% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021 up 429.55% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020.

Alkali Metals shares closed at 77.10 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.13% returns over the last 6 months and 60.62% over the last 12 months.