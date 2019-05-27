Alkali Metals Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.01 crore, down 5.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.01 crore in March 2019 down 5.18% from Rs. 22.16 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019 up 105.68% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2019 up 11.11% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2018.

Alkali Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2018.

Alkali Metals shares closed at 56.75 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.87% returns over the last 6 months and -23.77% over the last 12 months.