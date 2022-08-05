Alkali Metals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.81 crore, up 61.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.81 crore in June 2022 up 61.71% from Rs. 13.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022 up 265.39% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022 up 280.56% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.

Alkali Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2021.

Alkali Metals shares closed at 85.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.26% returns over the last 6 months and 3.22% over the last 12 months.