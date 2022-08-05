 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alkali Metals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.81 crore, up 61.71% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkali Metals are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.81 crore in June 2022 up 61.71% from Rs. 13.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022 up 265.39% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022 up 280.56% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.

Alkali Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2021.

Alkali Metals shares closed at 85.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.26% returns over the last 6 months and 3.22% over the last 12 months.

Alkali Metals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.81 29.74 13.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.81 29.74 13.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.71 12.96 6.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.63 -0.09 -1.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.12 4.01 2.71
Depreciation 1.05 1.07 0.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.24 9.22 4.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.32 2.59 -0.17
Other Income 0.38 0.19 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.69 2.78 -0.13
Interest 0.49 0.76 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.21 2.02 -0.73
Exceptional Items -- -0.15 --
P/L Before Tax 1.21 1.87 -0.73
Tax -- 1.55 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.21 0.32 -0.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.21 0.32 -0.73
Equity Share Capital 10.18 10.18 10.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.10 0.45 -0.91
Diluted EPS 1.10 0.45 -0.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.10 0.45 -0.91
Diluted EPS 1.10 0.45 -0.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alkali Metals #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:15 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.