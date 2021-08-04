Alkali Metals Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.49 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.49 crore in June 2021 up 5.88% from Rs. 12.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021 up 12.34% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021 up 24.14% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2020.

Alkali Metals shares closed at 91.15 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.33% returns over the last 6 months and 110.27% over the last 12 months.