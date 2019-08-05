Alkali Metals Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.36 crore, up 31.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.36 crore in June 2019 up 31.78% from Rs. 16.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2019 up 442.51% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2019 up 60.1% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2018.

Alkali Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2018.

Alkali Metals shares closed at 35.60 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.21% returns over the last 6 months and -44.03% over the last 12 months.