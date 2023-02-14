Alkali Metals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore, down 15.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore in December 2022 down 15.36% from Rs. 22.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 65.87% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 down 20.16% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2021.