Alkali Metals Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.40 crore, down 30.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.40 crore in December 2020 down 30.97% from Rs. 20.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020 down 26.47% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2020 down 19.03% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2019.

Alkali Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.49 in December 2019.

Alkali Metals shares closed at 58.70 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.80% returns over the last 6 months and 25.03% over the last 12 months.