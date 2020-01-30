Alkali Metals Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.87 crore, up 12.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkali Metals are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.87 crore in December 2019 up 12.11% from Rs. 18.61 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2019 up 2789.33% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2019 up 80.62% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2018.

Alkali Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2018.

Alkali Metals shares closed at 54.10 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 47.61% returns over the last 6 months and 7.88% over the last 12 months.