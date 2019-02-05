Alkali Metals Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.61 crore, up 32.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.61 crore in December 2018 up 32.71% from Rs. 14.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 88.4% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2018 down 14.44% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2017.

Alkali Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2017.

Alkali Metals shares closed at 56.75 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.10% returns over the last 6 months and -21.56% over the last 12 months.