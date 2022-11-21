Alka Secur Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 1700% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 1700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 33.86% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Alka Secur EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Alka Secur shares closed at 0.89 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)