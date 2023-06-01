Alka Secur Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, up 5642.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in March 2023 up 5642.11% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 26.54% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Alka Secur EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

Alka Secur shares closed at 0.89 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)