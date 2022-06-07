Alka Secur Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 97.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 97.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 91.21% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 85.71% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Alka Secur EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

Alka Secur shares closed at 0.85 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 254.17% returns over the last 12 months.