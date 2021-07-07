Alka Secur Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 500.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2021 up 500.69% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021 up 874.79% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021 up 2200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

Alka Secur EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2020.

Alka Secur shares closed at 0.28 on July 05, 2021 (BSE)