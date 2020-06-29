Alka Secur Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 65.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alka Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 65.9% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 125.13% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 110% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.
Alka Secur shares closed at 0.24 on March 11, 2020 (BSE)
|Alka Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.07
|0.10
|0.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.07
|0.10
|0.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.08
|-0.03
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.08
|0.14
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.08
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.08
|0.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.08
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.08
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|9.59
|9.59
|9.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:35 am