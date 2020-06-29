Alka Secur Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 65.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 65.9% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 125.13% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 110% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.

Alka Secur shares closed at 0.24 on March 11, 2020 (BSE)