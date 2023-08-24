Alka Secur Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 58.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 58.67% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 22.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Alka Secur EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Alka Secur shares closed at 0.89 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)