Alka Secur Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 12700% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in June 2022 up 12700% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Alka Secur EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Alka Secur shares closed at 0.89 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)