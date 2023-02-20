 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alka Secur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 1323.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alka Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 1323.08% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 125.97% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Alka Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.26 0.18 0.04
Other Operating Income 0.30 -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.56 0.18 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.21 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.09 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.06 0.09
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.24 0.05 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.02 -0.10
Other Income -- 0.04 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.02 0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 0.02 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 0.02 0.01
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 0.02 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 0.02 0.01
Equity Share Capital 9.59 9.59 9.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.17 0.00
Diluted EPS -- 0.17 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.17 0.00
Diluted EPS -- 0.17 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited