Alka Secur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 1323.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 1323.08% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 125.97% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.