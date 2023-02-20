Alka Secur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 1323.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 1323.08% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 125.97% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Alka Secur EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Alka Secur shares closed at 0.89 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)