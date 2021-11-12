Alicon Castallo Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 241.17 crore, up 34.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 241.17 crore in September 2021 up 34.37% from Rs. 179.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021 down 96.36% from Rs. 5.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.92 crore in September 2021 down 21.54% from Rs. 25.39 crore in September 2020.

Alicon Castallo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.66 in September 2020.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 783.70 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.91% returns over the last 6 months and 157.42% over the last 12 months.