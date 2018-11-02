Alicon Castallo Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 282.46 crore, up 15.21% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 282.46 crore in September 2018 up 15.21% from Rs. 245.16 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.87 crore in September 2018 up 35.58% from Rs. 9.50 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.24 crore in September 2018 up 31.07% from Rs. 27.65 crore in September 2017.

Alicon Castallo EPS has increased to Rs. 9.63 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.40 in September 2017.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 618.75 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -4.57% returns over the last 6 months and 2.65% over the last 12 months.