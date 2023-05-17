English
    Alicon Castallo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 273.26 crore, down 5.36% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 273.26 crore in March 2023 down 5.36% from Rs. 288.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2023 down 28.72% from Rs. 11.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.39 crore in March 2023 down 14.34% from Rs. 34.31 crore in March 2022.

    Alicon Castallo EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.04 in March 2022.

    Alicon Castallo shares closed at 799.55 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.00% returns over the last 6 months and 18.10% over the last 12 months.

    Alicon Castalloy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations273.26331.02288.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations273.26331.02288.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials130.76169.79146.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.7612.3212.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.36-7.840.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.1035.7428.86
    Depreciation16.0815.5913.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.0181.8366.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.9123.5820.34
    Other Income1.410.690.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3124.2721.13
    Interest8.197.966.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.1216.3114.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.1216.3114.14
    Tax-2.891.892.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.0214.4211.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.0214.4211.25
    Equity Share Capital8.068.068.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.988.957.04
    Diluted EPS4.988.956.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.988.957.04
    Diluted EPS4.988.956.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 09:45 am