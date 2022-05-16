 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alicon Castallo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 288.74 crore, up 3.5% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:

Net Sales at Rs 288.74 crore in March 2022 up 3.5% from Rs. 278.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.25 crore in March 2022 down 43.67% from Rs. 19.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.31 crore in March 2022 down 15.95% from Rs. 40.82 crore in March 2021.

Alicon Castallo EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.36 in March 2021.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 685.35 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Alicon Castalloy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 288.74 251.24 278.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 288.74 251.24 278.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 146.11 140.52 131.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.92 6.40 13.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.60 -15.44 -3.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.86 29.47 30.97
Depreciation 13.18 12.68 11.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.74 63.07 66.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.34 14.53 29.01
Other Income 0.79 0.62 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.13 15.15 29.31
Interest 6.99 6.80 8.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.14 8.35 21.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.14 8.35 21.17
Tax 2.89 0.61 1.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.25 7.74 19.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.25 7.74 19.97
Equity Share Capital 8.06 8.06 6.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.04 4.81 14.36
Diluted EPS 6.98 4.81 14.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.04 4.81 14.36
Diluted EPS 6.98 4.81 14.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alicon Castallo #Alicon Castalloy #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.