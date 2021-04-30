Alicon Castallo Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 278.97 crore, up 65.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.97 crore in March 2021 up 65.03% from Rs. 169.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.97 crore in March 2021 up 451.26% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.82 crore in March 2021 up 244.47% from Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2020.

Alicon Castallo EPS has increased to Rs. 14.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.13 in March 2020.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 473.95 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.01% returns over the last 6 months and 104.16% over the last 12 months.