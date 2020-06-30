Alicon Castallo Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 169.04 crore, down 39.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:
Net Sales at Rs 169.04 crore in March 2020 down 39.24% from Rs. 278.23 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2020 down 136.52% from Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2020 down 69.16% from Rs. 38.42 crore in March 2019.
Alicon Castallo shares closed at 247.65 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.22% returns over the last 6 months and -55.65% over the last 12 months.
|Alicon Castalloy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|169.04
|207.82
|278.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|169.04
|207.82
|278.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|95.77
|103.28
|145.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.46
|4.78
|8.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.83
|-1.54
|-8.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.30
|27.64
|31.26
|Depreciation
|10.59
|10.21
|9.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.00
|42.82
|67.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.76
|20.63
|25.65
|Other Income
|0.50
|0.87
|3.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.26
|21.50
|29.12
|Interest
|9.21
|9.38
|8.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.95
|12.11
|20.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.95
|12.11
|20.28
|Tax
|-2.26
|3.69
|4.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.69
|8.43
|15.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.69
|8.43
|15.57
|Equity Share Capital
|6.89
|6.89
|6.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.13
|6.12
|11.41
|Diluted EPS
|-4.08
|6.01
|11.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.13
|6.12
|11.41
|Diluted EPS
|-4.08
|6.01
|11.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am