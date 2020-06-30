Alicon Castallo Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 169.04 crore, down 39.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.04 crore in March 2020 down 39.24% from Rs. 278.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2020 down 136.52% from Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2020 down 69.16% from Rs. 38.42 crore in March 2019.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 247.65 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.22% returns over the last 6 months and -55.65% over the last 12 months.