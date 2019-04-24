Alicon Castallo Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 278.23 crore, up 3.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.23 crore in March 2019 up 3.61% from Rs. 268.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2019 up 46.97% from Rs. 10.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.42 crore in March 2019 up 16.67% from Rs. 32.93 crore in March 2018.

Alicon Castallo EPS has increased to Rs. 11.41 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.08 in March 2018.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 618.75 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.44% returns over the last 6 months and 2.20% over the last 12 months.