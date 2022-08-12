 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alicon Castallo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.93 crore, up 74.06% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:

Net Sales at Rs 306.93 crore in June 2022 up 74.06% from Rs. 176.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.25 crore in June 2022 up 182.54% from Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.88 crore in June 2022 up 200.09% from Rs. 11.29 crore in June 2021.

Alicon Castallo EPS has increased to Rs. 5.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.13 in June 2021.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 757.25 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.52% returns over the last 6 months and -7.06% over the last 12 months.

Alicon Castalloy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 306.93 288.74 176.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 306.93 288.74 176.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 153.23 146.11 81.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.28 12.92 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.29 0.60 11.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.24 28.86 25.08
Depreciation 14.29 13.18 11.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.66 66.74 47.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.95 20.34 -1.56
Other Income 0.64 0.79 0.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.59 21.13 -0.65
Interest 6.88 6.99 8.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.71 14.14 -9.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.71 14.14 -9.03
Tax 4.46 2.89 0.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.25 11.25 -9.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.25 11.25 -9.99
Equity Share Capital 8.06 8.06 7.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.12 7.04 -7.13
Diluted EPS 5.12 6.98 -7.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.12 7.04 -7.13
Diluted EPS 5.12 6.98 -7.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
