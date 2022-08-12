Alicon Castallo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.93 crore, up 74.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.93 crore in June 2022 up 74.06% from Rs. 176.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.25 crore in June 2022 up 182.54% from Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.88 crore in June 2022 up 200.09% from Rs. 11.29 crore in June 2021.

Alicon Castallo EPS has increased to Rs. 5.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.13 in June 2021.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 757.25 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.52% returns over the last 6 months and -7.06% over the last 12 months.