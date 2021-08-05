Alicon Castallo Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 176.33 crore, up 400.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.33 crore in June 2021 up 400.86% from Rs. 35.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2021 up 77.09% from Rs. 43.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.29 crore in June 2021 up 147.18% from Rs. 23.93 crore in June 2020.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 788.95 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)