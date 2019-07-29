Alicon Castallo Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 238.09 crore, down 13.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.09 crore in June 2019 down 13.06% from Rs. 273.85 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.88 crore in June 2019 down 56.9% from Rs. 11.33 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.67 crore in June 2019 down 20.44% from Rs. 33.52 crore in June 2018.

Alicon Castallo EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.58 in June 2019 from Rs. 8.48 in June 2018.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 486.25 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.57% returns over the last 6 months and -20.27% over the last 12 months.