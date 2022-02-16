Alicon Castallo Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 251.24 crore, up 5.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.24 crore in December 2021 up 5.48% from Rs. 238.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021 down 30.27% from Rs. 11.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.83 crore in December 2021 down 14.13% from Rs. 32.41 crore in December 2020.

Alicon Castallo EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.81 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.98 in December 2020.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 782.40 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.48% returns over the last 6 months and 91.79% over the last 12 months.