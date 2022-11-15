 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alicon Castallo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.26 crore, up 40.87% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:

Net Sales at Rs 377.26 crore in September 2022 up 40.87% from Rs. 267.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.34 crore in September 2022 up 407.66% from Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.46 crore in September 2022 up 72.05% from Rs. 25.26 crore in September 2021.

Alicon Castallo EPS has increased to Rs. 9.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in September 2021.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 882.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.15% returns over the last 6 months and 11.84% over the last 12 months.

Alicon Castalloy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 377.26 343.34 267.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 377.26 343.34 267.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 190.61 170.35 128.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.02 5.28 11.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.11 4.69 0.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.92 39.52 31.86
Depreciation 15.63 14.96 13.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.84 86.21 70.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.13 22.33 11.21
Other Income 0.70 0.66 0.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.83 23.00 12.14
Interest 7.33 7.09 7.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.50 15.91 4.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.50 15.91 4.66
Tax 5.16 5.14 1.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.34 10.77 3.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.34 10.77 3.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.34 10.77 3.02
Equity Share Capital 8.06 8.06 8.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.52 6.68 1.90
Diluted EPS 9.52 6.68 1.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.52 6.68 1.90
Diluted EPS 9.52 6.68 1.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am