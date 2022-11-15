Alicon Castallo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.26 crore, up 40.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 377.26 crore in September 2022 up 40.87% from Rs. 267.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.34 crore in September 2022 up 407.66% from Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.46 crore in September 2022 up 72.05% from Rs. 25.26 crore in September 2021.

Alicon Castallo EPS has increased to Rs. 9.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in September 2021.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 882.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.15% returns over the last 6 months and 11.84% over the last 12 months.