English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alicon Castallo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.26 crore, up 40.87% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 377.26 crore in September 2022 up 40.87% from Rs. 267.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.34 crore in September 2022 up 407.66% from Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.46 crore in September 2022 up 72.05% from Rs. 25.26 crore in September 2021.

    Alicon Castallo EPS has increased to Rs. 9.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in September 2021.

    Alicon Castallo shares closed at 882.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.15% returns over the last 6 months and 11.84% over the last 12 months.

    Alicon Castalloy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations377.26343.34267.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations377.26343.34267.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials190.61170.35128.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.025.2811.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.114.690.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.9239.5231.86
    Depreciation15.6314.9613.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.8486.2170.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.1322.3311.21
    Other Income0.700.660.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8323.0012.14
    Interest7.337.097.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.5015.914.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.5015.914.66
    Tax5.165.141.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.3410.773.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.3410.773.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.3410.773.02
    Equity Share Capital8.068.068.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.526.681.90
    Diluted EPS9.526.681.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.526.681.90
    Diluted EPS9.526.681.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alicon Castallo #Alicon Castalloy #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am