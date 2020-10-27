Alicon Castallo Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 204.59 crore, down 23.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.59 crore in September 2020 down 23.15% from Rs. 266.21 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.28 crore in September 2020 down 43.55% from Rs. 9.36 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.71 crore in September 2020 down 24.44% from Rs. 35.35 crore in September 2019.

Alicon Castallo EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.83 in September 2019.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 329.05 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.84% returns over the last 6 months and -14.54% over the last 12 months.