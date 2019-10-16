Alicon Castallo Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 266.21 crore, down 12.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.21 crore in September 2019 down 12.9% from Rs. 305.65 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.36 crore in September 2019 down 32.22% from Rs. 13.81 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.35 crore in September 2019 down 7.05% from Rs. 38.03 crore in September 2018.

Alicon Castallo EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.83 in September 2019 from Rs. 10.33 in September 2018.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 486.25 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.45% returns over the last 6 months and -20.06% over the last 12 months.