Alicon Castallo Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 305.65 crore, Up 16.74% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 305.65 296.71 261.82 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 305.65 296.71 261.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 168.91 154.32 143.39 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.11 -2.45 -2.87 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 43.87 42.24 37.58 Depreciation 9.36 8.97 7.75 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 68.13 70.12 58.99 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.49 23.51 16.98 Other Income 1.18 2.79 3.65 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.67 26.30 20.63 Interest 8.27 7.88 7.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.40 18.42 13.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 20.40 18.42 13.48 Tax 6.59 6.12 3.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.81 12.30 9.57 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.81 12.30 9.57 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.81 12.30 9.57 Equity Share Capital 6.68 6.68 6.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.33 9.20 7.46 Diluted EPS 9.82 8.79 7.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.33 9.20 7.46 Diluted EPS 9.82 8.79 7.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited